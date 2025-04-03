David, Brad team up for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel

If it’s said that Hollywood star Brad Pitt and legendary filmmaker David Fincher are reuniting, will it be a violation of the first rule? David Fincher is directing a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Quentin Tarantino writing the follow-up to his Oscar-winning epic, reports Variety. The project does not have an official title as yet, and is being set up at Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal. Brad Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman and potential wife-killer Cliff Booth. As per Variety, it’s an especially unique production, not only because a high-profile director is helming a sequel to another high-profile director’s film. (IANS)