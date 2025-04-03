Ishaan Khatter craves to explore Northeastern part of the country

Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared his admiration for the Northeast, referring to it as the “untouched beauty” of the country. The actor expressed his awe for the region’s natural landscapes, rich culture, and serene environment. Khatter, who has spent time exploring various parts of the Northeast, emphasised how its raw beauty and unspoiled charm make it one of India’s most remarkable yet often overlooked areas. Ishaan told IANS, “I actually went to Assam for the very first time. And unfortunately, didn’t get to spend too much time there. And it’s definitely on the agenda. It’s something I really want to do. I want to go to Meghalaya.” “I want to travel in Assam a lot more and the Northeast in general. I really enjoyed my time in the Northeast. I think it’s like one of the untouched beauties of our country,” added Ishaan at the Magnum lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week. (IANS)