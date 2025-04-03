Thursday, April 3, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ishaan Khatter craves to explore Northeastern part of the country

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared his admiration for the Northeast, referring to it as the “untouched beauty” of the country. The actor expressed his awe for the region’s natural landscapes, rich culture, and serene environment. Khatter, who has spent time exploring various parts of the Northeast, emphasised how its raw beauty and unspoiled charm make it one of India’s most remarkable yet often overlooked areas. Ishaan told IANS, “I actually went to Assam for the very first time. And unfortunately, didn’t get to spend too much time there. And it’s definitely on the agenda. It’s something I really want to do. I want to go to Meghalaya.” “I want to travel in Assam a lot more and the Northeast in general. I really enjoyed my time in the Northeast. I think it’s like one of the untouched beauties of our country,” added Ishaan at the Magnum lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week. (IANS)

Previous article
David, Brad team up for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump unveils tariffs

Washington, April 2: President Donald Trump announced plans for sweeping tariffs Wednesday, saying "our country has been looted,...
MEGHALAYA

SC quashes HC order against The Shillong Times

NEW DELHI, April 2: The Supreme Court of India has quashed a contempt proceeding against The Shillong Times...
MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi raps Biren for remarks on PA Sangma

SHILLONG, April 2: Former NPP state president and Rajya Sabha MP WR Kharlukhi on Wednesday criticised former Manipur...
MEGHALAYA

New snakehead species of fish found in Chokpot

SHILLONG, March 2: Meghalaya has once again gained recognition in the scientific community with the discovery of a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump unveils tariffs

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 2: President Donald Trump announced plans for...

SC quashes HC order against The Shillong Times

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, April 2: The Supreme Court of India...

Kharlukhi raps Biren for remarks on PA Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 2: Former NPP state president and Rajya...
Load more

Popular news

Trump unveils tariffs

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, April 2: President Donald Trump announced plans for...

SC quashes HC order against The Shillong Times

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, April 2: The Supreme Court of India...

Kharlukhi raps Biren for remarks on PA Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 2: Former NPP state president and Rajya...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge