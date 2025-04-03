Sports Snippets

Jokic sets NBA record with 61 points in Nuggets’ loss to Wolves

Denver (US), April 2: Nikola Jokic delivered a career-best performance with 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. But it wasn’t enough to save the Denver Nuggets from a 140-139 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. The three-time MVP surpassed the previous record held by his Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook, who notched a 57-point triple-double for Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. With the Nuggets leading 139-138 in the final seconds of overtime, Westbrook had a chance to seal the game but missed a lay-up with 10 seconds remaining. In a cruel twist of fate, he then fouled Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a last-gasp three-point attempt with just 0.1 seconds left on the clock. Alexander-Walker coolly sank two of his three free throws, completing a dramatic comeback for the Timberwolves. (IANS)

Perez says he’s been approached by teams about return to F1

London, April 2: Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez says he is in talks with Formula 1 teams about a return to the grid after having his contract ended two years early. A six-time race winner across 14 years in F1, Perez was replaced at Red Bull this season by Liam Lawson, who also struggled and was quickly demoted. “Especially last year, I didn’t get to show what I’m able to do as a driver,” Perez said in an interview with the F1 website. “Now, all of a sudden, people realise how difficult the car is to drive.” The 35-year-old Mexican said he had been “approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi,” referencing his final race last December as teammate to F1 champion Max Verstappen. “There are a few very interesting projects out there. It’s good to be in this position knowing that people are keen on you as a drive,” he said. “People have short memories in F1. People realise that my position was not the easiest one in F1. And I’ve done extremely well overall.” Perez was runner-up to Verstappen in the 2023 driver standings and has 39 career finishes on a race podium. (AP)

US officials fire coach, director after report of sexual abuse

New York, April 2: The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee has fired a coach and a director after The Associated Press reported that the coach was accused of sexually abusing a young biathlete, causing her so much distress that she attempted suicide. “Following our thorough internal evaluation, we can confirm that Gary Colliander and Eileen Carey are no longer affiliated with the USOPC,” spokesman Jon Mason said. He refused to provide a reason, saying only that Colliander was put on administrative leave from the Paralympic team in December – days after the report on the alleged misconduct. The two were fired on March 14. Colliander was accused of sexually abusing Grace Boutot, a biathlete he coached at the Maine Winter Sports Centre over four years beginning in 2006 when she was 15. Colliander quit the job after Boutot’s October 2010 suicide attempt and was later hired by the US Paralympic Nordic team. Carey was the Maine centre’s vice president at the time of the abuse and had discussed it with Boutot’s mother. After leaving the centre in December 2010, Carey was hired as a coach and later promoted to director of the Paralympic team. She was there when Colliander came onboard. (PTI)