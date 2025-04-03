Thursday, April 3, 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves Mumbai cricket for shock switch to Goa

Mumbai, April 2: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to make a shock switch to Goa from Mumbai due to personal reasons, leaving a domestic powerhouse that laid the foundation for the left-hander’s blossoming international career.
Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday, expressing his wish to leave Mumbai for Goa, and the governing body swiftly accepted his request.
Jaiswal’s shock move will see the left-handed 23-year-old play for Goa from the 2025-26 season where he could be appointed captain, though it remains to be seen how much time he would be able to give to the state side given the packed international calendar.
“Yes, it is surprising. He must have thought of something to make such a move. He has requested us to relieve him and we have accepted his request,” a senior MCA official said on Wednesday.
Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy Group A league round match from January 23-25 following the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all India players should play domestic cricket if not on national duty.
Jaiswal is the third cricketer from Mumbai in recent times to have moved to Goa after Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad.
Lad and Tendulkar had moved to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season. (PTI)

All eyes on Chaudhary as India begin WC campaign
Sports Snippets

