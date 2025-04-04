World Watch

7 killed after boat capsizes

Athens, April 3: At least seven people have died, including two children, after a boat carrying migrants from Turkiye to a nearby Greek island capsized, Greece’s coast guard said Thursday. A search and rescue operation off the northern coast of the island of Lesbos recovered the bodies. The coast guard said 23 people have been rescued. Reporting on what appeared to be the same sinking, Turkiye’s state-run media said the incident was attended by the Turkish coast guard after a rubber dinghy sank in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish mainland and Lesbos. Those rescued were taken to a hospital and the search continued, a news agency said. (AP)

Indian gets 35 yrs jail for sexual exploitation of minors

New York, April 3: A 31-year-old Indian national has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually exploiting several children through a social media app where he often posed as a teenage boy to gain their trust and threatened and extorted them with child pornography when they refused his requests. Sai Kumar Kurremula, 31, an Indian national living in Edmond, Oklahoma on an immigrant visa, has been sentenced to serve 420 months in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of three children and transportation of child pornography, US Attorney Robert Troester said. (PTI)

Immigration officials raid company, over 3 dozen arrested

Bellingham, April 3: Federal immigration agents arrested 37 people Wednesday during a raid at a roofing business in northern Washington. Officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Patrol arrived at Mt. Baker Roofing’s warehouse around 7:30 am in Bellingham, a city near the Canadian border. “They (law enforcement) arrived wielding their guns like they were going to shoot us, like we were criminals.” (AP)

UK watchdog to probe charity co-founded by Prince Harry

London, April 3: Britain’s charity regulator has opened an investigation into an African charity co-founded by Prince Harry, a week after the prince and other trustees resigned due to a dispute with the charity’s chairwoman. Sentebale, which provides support for young people in Botswana and Lesotho, has been wracked by controversy since Harry abruptly resigned on March 26, saying the relationship between the board and its chair was beyond repair. Chair Sophie Chandauka later accused the prince of orchestrating a bullying and harassment campaign to try to force her out. Harry co-founded Sentebale nearly 20 years ago in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana. (AP)

Pak begins crackdown on Afghan natls

Islamabad, April 3: The government of Pakistan has started a major nationwide crackdown against Afghan nationals, arresting hundreds of “illegal foreigners”, including Afghan Citizen Card holders, before transferring them to camps for further repatriation to Afghanistan. (IANS)