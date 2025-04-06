3-day Shad Suk Mynsiem dancing festivities kick off

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The three-day Shad Suk Mynsiem, the principal dance festival of the Khasi community, formally commenced on Saturday.

The festivities began with a traditional procession starting from the Iing Seng at Mawkhar and proceeding toward the Weiking Ground at Jaiaw, where the main ceremonies are being held.

Upon arrival, the program began with a solemn prayer (ka nguh ka dem u Tymmen u San) conducted by the Riew Tymmen Riewsan, invoking blessings and peace for the community.

The ceremonial flag was hoisted by Rgh. Wallamphang Roy, Adviser of the Seng Khasi Kmie, officially marking the beginning of the festival.

The first day of Shad Suk Mynsiem, also known as Sngï Noh Kjat, witnessed hundreds of men and women dressed in traditional attire, taking part in the vibrant and joyous celebrations.

At the heart of the festival is the iconic dance of peace, which symbolises harmony, unity, and goodwill among the people. As participants danced to the rhythmic beat of traditional Khasi music, the air was filled with a profound sense of togetherness, reverence for nature, and gratitude for a bountiful harvest and the changing of seasons.

Organised by the Seng Khasi Seng Kmie, Shad Suk Mynsiem is a vibrant expression of peace, gratitude, and unity. Often referred to as the Festival of the Maiden, it celebrates the arrival of spring, the harvest season, and the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi people.