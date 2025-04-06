Sunday, April 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

3-day Shad Suk Mynsiem dancing festivities kick off

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The three-day Shad Suk Mynsiem, the principal dance festival of the Khasi community, formally commenced on Saturday.
The festivities began with a traditional procession starting from the Iing Seng at Mawkhar and proceeding toward the Weiking Ground at Jaiaw, where the main ceremonies are being held.
Upon arrival, the program began with a solemn prayer (ka nguh ka dem u Tymmen u San) conducted by the Riew Tymmen Riewsan, invoking blessings and peace for the community.
The ceremonial flag was hoisted by Rgh. Wallamphang Roy, Adviser of the Seng Khasi Kmie, officially marking the beginning of the festival.
The first day of Shad Suk Mynsiem, also known as Sngï Noh Kjat, witnessed hundreds of men and women dressed in traditional attire, taking part in the vibrant and joyous celebrations.
At the heart of the festival is the iconic dance of peace, which symbolises harmony, unity, and goodwill among the people. As participants danced to the rhythmic beat of traditional Khasi music, the air was filled with a profound sense of togetherness, reverence for nature, and gratitude for a bountiful harvest and the changing of seasons.
Organised by the Seng Khasi Seng Kmie, Shad Suk Mynsiem is a vibrant expression of peace, gratitude, and unity. Often referred to as the Festival of the Maiden, it celebrates the arrival of spring, the harvest season, and the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi people.

Previous article
NEIGRIHMS Ophthalmology team wins ‘best journal’ award
Next article
Group thanks govt for setting up exam centre in Jowai

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Shillong, Jowai students bag top position in SSLC merit list

 Leisha Agarwal from St Margaret’s HS School and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh of North Liberty HS School, Jowai jointly...
MEGHALAYA

High pass percentage triggers applause, critical questions

Our Bureau SHILLONG, April 5: Meghalaya’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) pass percentage jumped from 55.80% in 2023 to...
MEGHALAYA

Govt distances itself from NEIGRIHMS controversy

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya government has distanced itself from the ongoing imbroglio in NEIGRIHMS which...
MEGHALAYA

AAI notifies tender for expansion of Shillong Airport

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a tender notice for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong, Jowai students bag top position in SSLC merit list

MEGHALAYA 0
 Leisha Agarwal from St Margaret’s HS School and Avila...

High pass percentage triggers applause, critical questions

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG, April 5: Meghalaya’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate...

Govt distances itself from NEIGRIHMS controversy

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya government has...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong, Jowai students bag top position in SSLC merit list

MEGHALAYA 0
 Leisha Agarwal from St Margaret’s HS School and Avila...

High pass percentage triggers applause, critical questions

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG, April 5: Meghalaya’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate...

Govt distances itself from NEIGRIHMS controversy

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya government has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge