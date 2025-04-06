AAI notifies tender for expansion of Shillong Airport

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a tender notice for the expansion of the Shillong Airport, which includes a 571-metre extension of the existing runway, a terminal building, and infrastructure works. The Rs 119.44 crore expansion will be completed in 18 months.

The project is seen as a cornerstone of Meghalaya’s ambition to become a key tourism and investment destination in India.

The Shillong Airport expansion is expected to significantly enhance connectivity with major metropolitan hubs across India, paving the way for increased tourist inflow, business travel, and regional integration.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized the importance of improved air connectivity for transforming lives, boosting tourism, attracting investment, and creating job opportunities.