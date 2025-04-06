Sunday, April 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

BSF seizes contraband, cattle heads in multiple ops

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: BSF troops have seized contraband items and cattle that were intended to be smuggled across the international border into Bangladesh in various operations conducted on Friday.
Acting on specific inputs, BSF troops, in coordination with local police, launched multiple operations in sensitive border areas, effectively preventing smuggling attempts.
The seized items include cattle, liquor, and other contraband goods, valued at over Rs 40 lakh.
All seized items were handed over to the concerned authorities for further action.

