Govt distances itself from NEIGRIHMS controversy

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya government has distanced itself from the ongoing imbroglio in NEIGRIHMS which witnessed some heated moments on Friday when top leaders of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) confronted Director Nalin Mehta and attempted to forcibly shut down the Director’s Administrative Block while accusing the latter of violating the ST reservation policies, claiming that only two out of 107 vacancies for Nursing Officer positions were reserved for ST candidates, instead of the required 7.5% reservation (eight seats).

A highly-placed official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government is not going to get involved with the NEIGRIHMS controversy.

“The matter does not come under the purview of the state since the institute is under the control of the central government,” the official said, while adding that the state government has no role in the recruitment process in the institute.

On the issue of law and order, the official said the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police will take care of any problems.

Meanwhile, the NEIGRIHMS Director on Saturday addressed the controversy surrounding protests against the institute’s recruitment practices, urging for constructive dialogue over confrontation. He emphasized that while he is committed to improving healthcare services and opportunities for locals, he cannot be coerced into bypassing rules or overriding central government regulations.

Dr. Mehta recalled a meeting last year where his use of the term “aggressive” was taken as an affront by the same group.

He asked for an unconditional apology to all staff who were inconvenienced and expressed concern that such disruptions created unnecessary fear and tension in a hospital environment.

Regarding allegations of delayed replies to memorandums, Dr. Mehta explained that they did not reply to them in seven days and that responses were being prepared meticulously. One of the HYC’s key grievances was the perceived shortfall in ST reservations in recruitment.

Dr. Mehta clarified that the ongoing recruitment is not a fresh one but pertains to backlog vacancies that follow a reservation roster. He also addressed misconceptions regarding entrance exam centres, stating that NEIGRIHMS does not have the capacity to conduct this examination and is not responsible for increasing the number of exam centres.

He pointed out that the recruitment process is pan-India and not exclusive to locals. As a central government institution, NEIGRIHMS has to advertise and there is an entrance examination and the selection process is an all-India process. He proposed a more grassroots approach to the gap in local candidates qualifying through merit, suggesting that academic institutions could invest in such centres. He hoped that all the candidates who applied from here would have to go to the next centre – Guwahati.

On the matter of preference in recruitment, Dr. Mehta remained firm, saying he cannot give preference to students from this place as he only goes by the merit list.

He believes that merit for faculty, nursing officers, residents, MBBS entrance, BSC Nursing entrance, and recruitment is all based on merit.

Dr. Mehta reiterated his personal support for the 80:20 ratio in nursing and emphasized that it is not for pressure groups but for the hospital, patient care services, and lady nurses. He also sought a one-time exemption for the upper age limit for the recruitment exam.

He urged for constructive dialogue over confrontation and emphasized that he cannot be coerced into bypassing rules or overriding central government regulations.

“I’m not angry with the NGOs. I appreciate their sentiments but they should understand that I’m bound by rules and do not have unbridled powers,” he said.

He highlighted several initiatives that benefit Meghalaya, such as increasing the MBBS seat from 50 to 100, establishing a 252-bed regional cancer centre, and increasing the number of B.Sc. Nursing seats.

He urged pressure groups not to shut down or threaten to shut down the hospital, as shutting down the administration can have a direct impact on the patients.

He emphasized cooperation and transparency, urging the groups to seek information through RTI if they are not satisfied with his responses.