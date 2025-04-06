Sunday, April 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Group thanks govt for setting up exam centre in Jowai

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM) has expressed its gratitude to the state government for setting up an examination centre in Jowai for various recruitment exams conducted by the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).
In an advertisement issued on Friday, the MPSC announced that written examinations would now be conducted in Shillong, Tura, Jowai, Nongstoin, and Williamnagar.
The organisation recalled that it had submitted a memorandum to the government on September 14, 2023, through Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, demanding the establishment of an MPSC examination centre in Jowai.
In the memorandum, the JSM argued that unemployed youth from the Jaintia Hills region were previously compelled to travel to Shillong to sit for MPSC exams, incurring significant expenses and losing valuable time commuting from Jowai, Khliehriat, and other areas.
The memorandum also highlighted that, until now, MPSC had only set up examination centres in Shillong and Tura.
The Jaintia Hills-based organisation suggested that a region-wise approach — Shillong for Khasi Hills, Jowai for Jaintia Hills, and Tura for Garo Hills — would be more equitable and efficient.

3-day Shad Suk Mynsiem dancing festivities kick off
Meghalaya No 2 domestic tourist destination in NE

