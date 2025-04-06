Sunday, April 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya No 2 domestic tourist destination in NE

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

As many as 13,71,674 domestic tourists visited the hill state, the highest in the region after Assam’s 76,12,720, during the 2024-25 fiscal

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, April 5: Meghalaya received the most tourists after Assam in the Northeastern region, Union Minister of State for DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, told Parliament recently.
As many as 13,71,674 domestic tourists visited the hill state, the highest in the region after Assam’s 76,12,720, during the 2024-25 fiscal. The period also saw 19,973 foreign tourists visiting Meghalaya, which was the fourth highest in the region.
Citing official estimates, he said Sikkim received 93,908 foreign tourists, the highest in the Northeast, followed by Tripura (66,708), Assam (23,818), and Meghalaya. Strife-torn Manipur received the least domestic (57,701) and foreign (3,688) tourists during the period.
In 2023, India saw 2.12 million tourists from Bangladesh, the highest after the United States, representing 22.3% of India’s total foreign tourist arrivals, according to the Ministry of Tourism’s data. In total, 1,20,78,776 domestic and 2,21,050 foreign tourists visited the eight states of the Northeastern region.
Majumdar said tourism promotion in the northeastern region is a prime objective of the Ministry of DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region).
He added that the ministry sanctioned various infrastructure projects under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region, and the schemes of the North Eastern Council.
These programmes also support the region’s tourism sector.
In 2023, India recorded 9.52 million foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) and 2.51 billion domestic tourist visits, marking a significant recovery from the pandemic and a robust growth in both domestic and international tourism. The FTA in 2023 was a 47.90% increase over the 2022 figure, a recovery to 87.1% of pre-pandemic levels.
During the same period, there were 2,509.63 million domestic tourist arrivals, 44.98% more than the 1,731.01 million recorded the previous year. While domestic visitor spending surged to Rs 14.64 trillion, foreign exchange earnings reached Rs 2,31,927 crore.

Previous article
Group thanks govt for setting up exam centre in Jowai
Next article
AAI notifies tender for expansion of Shillong Airport

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Shillong, Jowai students bag top position in SSLC merit list

 Leisha Agarwal from St Margaret’s HS School and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh of North Liberty HS School, Jowai jointly...
MEGHALAYA

High pass percentage triggers applause, critical questions

Our Bureau SHILLONG, April 5: Meghalaya’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) pass percentage jumped from 55.80% in 2023 to...
MEGHALAYA

Govt distances itself from NEIGRIHMS controversy

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya government has distanced itself from the ongoing imbroglio in NEIGRIHMS which...
MEGHALAYA

AAI notifies tender for expansion of Shillong Airport

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a tender notice for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong, Jowai students bag top position in SSLC merit list

MEGHALAYA 0
 Leisha Agarwal from St Margaret’s HS School and Avila...

High pass percentage triggers applause, critical questions

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG, April 5: Meghalaya’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate...

Govt distances itself from NEIGRIHMS controversy

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya government has...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong, Jowai students bag top position in SSLC merit list

MEGHALAYA 0
 Leisha Agarwal from St Margaret’s HS School and Avila...

High pass percentage triggers applause, critical questions

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG, April 5: Meghalaya’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate...

Govt distances itself from NEIGRIHMS controversy

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya government has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge