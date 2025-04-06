Sunday, April 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS Ophthalmology team wins ‘best journal’ award

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: Prof Tanie Natung and his team from NEIGRIHMS have received the ‘Best of Indian Journal of Ophthalmology Award’ during the 40th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Congress, held in conjunction with the 83rd Annual Conference of the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) from April 3–6, 2025, in New Delhi.
The prestigious international conference saw the participation of over 13,500 delegates from across the globe, who shared scientific knowledge, clinical experiences, and research findings in the field of ophthalmology.
The award was presented for a research study that compared two techniques for selecting the most appropriate lens power calculation formula in cataract surgeries. The study aims to improve visual outcomes for patients by minimizing calculation errors and optimizing lens selection.
Prof Natung stated that the research will serve as a valuable guide for ophthalmologists worldwide in enhancing the outcomes of cataract surgeries.
The study was conducted by Dr Ishita Pandey, Dr Benjamin Nongrum, and Dr Ester K Sekhose from the Department of Ophthalmology at NEIGRIHMS, under the leadership and guidance of Prof Tanie Natung.
Director of NEIGRIHMS, Prof Nalin Mehta, congratulated Prof Natung and his team for their significant contribution to quality scientific research in ophthalmology, aimed at improving patient care and outcomes.
The Indian Journal of Ophthalmology is a prestigious and widely circulated peer-reviewed medical journal with a strong impact factor.
The Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology is the largest association of ophthalmologists in the Asia-Pacific region, while the All India Ophthalmological Society is the largest medical specialty society in India, with around 27,000 members.

Previous article
POSHAN cook, helpers hope for pay hike
Next article
3-day Shad Suk Mynsiem dancing festivities kick off

