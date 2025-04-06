Sunday, April 6, 2025
POSHAN cook, helpers hope for pay hike

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Union of Cook-cum-Helpers under the PM POSHAN scheme in Meghalaya, Shillong, expressed hope that the central government will enhance their monthly honorarium within this month.
The union, led by its president Gina Nengnong, held a meeting with Education department Secretary and Project Director of PM POSHAN, Swapnil Tembe, at his office chamber on Friday.
During the meeting, the union reiterated their long-standing demand, previously submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to revise the decades-old stagnant honorarium provided under the Union Government’s share—which currently stands at only Rs 900 per month.
Tembe assured the delegation that the matter is being actively pursued at various levels with the Government of India.
Nengnong expressed optimism that their demand will be fulfilled within this month, owing to the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. She added that they are confident the Centre will finally consider the long-pending demand of the predominantly women-led cook-cum-helper workforce in the Northeastern states.
Also present at the meeting were the union’s adviser Khroo L Pariat, vice president JA Suting, and general secretary C Shongwan.

