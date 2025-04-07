Monday, April 7, 2025
French DJ Hugel announces maiden show in India

Renowned French DJ Hugel is excited about his first gig in India.
He is all set to perform in Mumbai on April 27, 2025 at Dome SVP Stadium.
“For me, every set is a chance to lose yourself in the music, to feel the energy of the crowd, and create something truly unforgettable. I can’t wait to bring that vibe to Mumbai,” Hugel said, according to a press note.
Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation stated, “We’re all about pushing boundaries and creating moments that resonate.
Bringing an artist of HUGEL’s caliber to Mumbai is exactly how we aim to deliver those unforgettable cultural experiences.”
In the upcoming months, the Indian audience will also witness American rapper Travis Scott’s concert”>concert in Delhi.
He will perform on October 18 and October 19.
Scott wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year.
The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.
One of the remarkable moments of Scott’s ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’ came when singer Kanye West joined Travis Scott as a special guest during his performance at Orlando last year.
As per TMZ, Travis told the crowd, “I wouldn’t be here on this stage without my brother, man.
He opened up these doors for me. … Make some noise for the greatest of all time.”
Singer Scott known for his chart-topping hits like SICKO MODE, Goosebumps, Highest in the room and FE!N. (ANI)

Shreya Ghoshal’s X account restored: ‘I am back’

