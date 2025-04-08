Docu on music icon Billy Joel to premiere at Tribeca Festival 2025

The upcoming Tribeca Festival in New York will open with the world premiere of HBO’s two-part documentary based on the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billy Joel titled Billy Joel: So It Goes, reported Deadline.

The announcement was made by the festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal during an appearance at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on Sunday, as per the outlet.

“For nearly 25 years, the Tribeca Festival has celebrated the artists who give New York its heart and soul, and on the opening night of the 2025 festival, we are thrilled to honour Billy Joel – an artist who has embodied that very spirit,” Rosenthal said in a statement as quoted by Deadline.

He further said that paying tribute to the legendary artist is a perfect way to open the festival.

“Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a ‘New York State of Mind’ is a perfect way to kick off this year’s celebration of creativity and inspiration,” added Rosenthal as quoted by Deadline.

Joel, 75, wrapped up a lucrative residency at Madison Square Garden last July, ending a 10-year run of sold-out monthly shows. Several weeks ago, he postponed a planned tour, citing an unspecified health issue, reported Deadline.

The original two-parter documentary explores the life and music of Billy Joel and the love, loss and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting.

According to Deadline, the project’s directors and producers, Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin conducted extensive one-on-one interviews for the project.

They were granted access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs related to the actor.

The documentary is slated to air on HBO and stream on Max this summer after its Tribeca premiere.

The opening night of the Tribeca Festival will be June 4 at the Beacon Theatre, and the festival is scheduled to run through June 15.

Additional programming, spanning film, music, TV, audio storytelling, talks, games, and immersive media, will be announced in the coming weeks. (ANI)