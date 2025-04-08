Home ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ Pedro Pascal is ‘fiercely protective’ about people whom he loves

Pedro Pascal is ‘fiercely protective’ about people whom he loves

Agencies
-
0
Pedro Pascal is ‘fiercely protective’ about people whom he loves

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal is drawing parallels between himself and his character in the streaming series The Last of Us. The actor, who plays a strong-willed and protective father figure to Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) amidst a world-shaking apocalypse, shared that he can relate to the protective qualities of his character Joel, while speaking at a press conference with the cast, reports People magazine. “I’m pretty fiercely protective”, Pascal, said ahead of the season 2 premiere on HBO on April 13. “I’m protective of the people that I love. And I think that’s probably the main component that I relate to”. As per People , Pascal also acknowledged the mental toll that comes with playing a character such as Joel, saying, “It’s this experience, more than any I’ve had. ” (IANS)

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv