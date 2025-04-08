Saif swings back into action with horse riding months after injury

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back in action as he takes up horse riding once again, months after a stabbing injury.In January of this year, the actor was injured when a robber broke into his and wife Kareena Kapoor’s residence in Bandra and allegedly stabbed him. Saif sustained six injuries, two of which were deep, with one injury being close to his spine. After months of recovery, the Omkara actor was spotted riding a horse in Mandawa, Jaipur. In a video, Khan is seen enjoying his horse-riding session. After a few rounds, he dismounts and lovingly pats the horse. A source close to the development revealed that Saif is currently shooting for a film in Jaipur, and during his free time, he took the opportunity to indulge in horse riding. (IANS)