M’laya children craft bamboo rollercoaster; video goes viral

NEW DELHI, April 8: Bamboo, found abundantly in Northeast, has many uses from making houses to preparing cookies, but some innovative children in a village in Meghalaya have made a rollercoaster made of bamboo including its track all by hand.

A viral video, shared on Instagram, showcased a hand-built bamboo rollercoaster in a village in Meghalaya, meant only for kids.

Constructed entirely out of bamboo, the ride mimics the ups and downs of a mechanical rollercoaster, albeit on a smaller, more rustic scale. Children can be seen taking turns, their infectious laughter and gleeful screams echoing through the landscape.

The video opens to youngsters gleefully sliding down bamboo-crafted tracks, enjoying a joyful ride. They sit on a sledge-like structure (made from bamboo) and glide all the way down on the crafted bamboo track which even has a system to change tracks like the normal rail lines.

The improvised roller coaster is more like the famous Bamboo train of Cambodia but even that runs on iron rail tracks with a motorised device on board, locally known as ‘norry’ (French word for lorry). Originally conceived as a logistical fix during the United Nations Transitional Authority of Cambodia period, the original “bamboo train” was a lorry system that operated on Cambodia’s rarely used northern rail line.

In the absence of a rail network in Meghalaya, barring the patch in Garo Hills, this bamboo rollercoaster might become an indigenous train in future, an expert remarked.