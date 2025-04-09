Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

M’laya children craft bamboo rollercoaster; video goes viral

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

NEW DELHI, April 8: Bamboo, found abundantly in Northeast, has many uses from making houses to preparing cookies, but some innovative children in a village in Meghalaya have made a rollercoaster made of bamboo including its track all by hand.
A viral video, shared on Instagram, showcased a hand-built bamboo rollercoaster in a village in Meghalaya, meant only for kids.
Constructed entirely out of bamboo, the ride mimics the ups and downs of a mechanical rollercoaster, albeit on a smaller, more rustic scale. Children can be seen taking turns, their infectious laughter and gleeful screams echoing through the landscape.
The video opens to youngsters gleefully sliding down bamboo-crafted tracks, enjoying a joyful ride. They sit on a sledge-like structure (made from bamboo) and glide all the way down on the crafted bamboo track which even has a system to change tracks like the normal rail lines.
The improvised roller coaster is more like the famous Bamboo train of Cambodia but even that runs on iron rail tracks with a motorised device on board, locally known as ‘norry’ (French word for lorry). Originally conceived as a logistical fix during the United Nations Transitional Authority of Cambodia period, the original “bamboo train” was a lorry system that operated on Cambodia’s rarely used northern rail line.
In the absence of a rail network in Meghalaya, barring the patch in Garo Hills, this bamboo rollercoaster might become an indigenous train in future, an expert remarked.

Previous article
Adelbert bats for reservation policy based on population data
Next article
Great Minds on India gets Punjabi edition

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over the unceremonious demolition of a World War I Cenotaph...
MEGHALAYA

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Chenga Benga Temple,...
MEGHALAYA

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya and handed over at least 20 of them to...
MEGHALAYA

Workshop on geospatial training on GIS, remote sensing

SHILLONG, April 8: A workshop on “Mobile Campus-Based Geospatial Training Programme on GIS and Remote Sensing” was held...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over...

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National...

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

MEGHALAYA 0
GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya...
Load more

Popular news

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over...

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National...

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

MEGHALAYA 0
GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge