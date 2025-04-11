Decomposed body of Hungarian tourist found after 12 days

SHILLONG, April 10: The body of Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt was discovered around 1:30 pm on Thursday afternoon at Ramdait village on the way to Tyrna in Shella under Sohra Civil Subdivision, 12 days after he was reported missing in the Sohra-Shella area.

The Hungarian Embassy had filed a missing complaint with the local police on April 2, four days after his disappearance.

The body was found during a search and rescue operation conducted by the police, Home Guards, SDRF, and local volunteers.

Confirming the recovery of the body, M Challam, SDO of Sohra Civil Subdivision, said that a forensic team and personnel from the crime scene unit have been called to conduct an inquest and post-mortem examination at the site, as the body was found in a decomposed state.

Both the forensic team and crime scene unit personnel are expected to reach the location on Friday morning.

Responding to a query, Challam said the body was found on the side of a steep slope, suggesting that Zsolt may have fallen to his death.

“We need to carry out the inquest and post-mortem on-site to preserve evidence and rule out any foul play,” the SDO added.

He also mentioned that the area has been cordoned off by police to prevent any tampering with the scene.

Earlier, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem had said that Zsolt checked into a hotel in Laitumkhrah at around 3:45 am on March 29. He checked out around 9 am the same day and took a taxi that reportedly dropped him at Mawsahew near Sohra around noon. From there, he set off alone towards Mawkawir, intending to trek to Nongriat, carrying only a backpack.

He was last seen by some children near Mawkawir and later at Ramdait.