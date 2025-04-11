Friday, April 11, 2025
Facing pressure, NEHU Pro-VC steps down

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 10: Prof Sherwin May Sungoh on Thursday tendered her resignation from the post of Pro Vice-Chancellor of the NEHU’s Shillong campus and will function as the Vice-Chancellor in-charge.
Her resignation comes just 20 days after she assumed charge as Pro-VC.
“I will function as the VC in-charge by virtue of being the next senior-most professor as per Statute 2(A)(5)(i) of the University, with adequate administrative and financial power, with immediate effect,” Sungoh said in an email to DK Himanshu, Under Secretary to the Ministry of Education.
A copy of the email was also shared with Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.
She mentioned that due to the prevailing situation in the university and demands of the stakeholders, it has become difficult for her to function as Pro Vice-Chancellor.
“More-so, since Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla has not physically assumed duty in the Headquarter and the financial and administrative power delegated to me is too limited to cope up with the day-to-day function of the University,” Prof Sungoh said.
She further stated that the School Board meetings of the university are already over and the recommendations are awaiting approval of the Academic Council/Executive Council which she is not in a position to convene.
“Admission of new batches of students will commence from next academic session, therefore, it is imperative to find out an amicable solution to the existing problems before it is too late. It may also be noted that the university is also faced with pending court cases, affiliation and many other academic related matters,” Prof Sungoh said.
“…In the given circumstances stated above, I prefer to tender my resignation from the post of Pro Vice-Chancellor and will function as the Vice-Chancellor (In-charge), with immediate effect,” she added.
Following her resignation, the NEHUTA and NEHUNSA have decided to convene a joint meeting at 12 noon on Friday in front of the VC’s office to review the current situation.

