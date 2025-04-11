Germany, Malaysia, Australia among countries keen to tie up with M’laya across key sectors

SHILLONG, April 10: Several countries—including Germany, Malaysia, Australia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Bhutan—have expressed interest in collaborating with the state across a wide array of sectors.

During the recent Act East Business show with international stakeholders, Germany emerged as a prominent partner, offering a roadmap for collaboration in areas like education, renewable energy, healthcare, tourism, and sustainable agriculture.

Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the German ambassador to India and Bhutan, praised Meghalaya’s unique ecological and cultural offerings—especially the sacred forests and living root bridges—as strong foundations for developing sustainable ecotourism. He also suggested tapping into the food processing sector, particularly strawberries and indigenous spices, which could appeal to European markets if supported by the right infrastructure.

Tom Reiner, Eastern Regional Director of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the opportunity for Meghalaya to become a hub for data centres, owing to its climate and location.

He emphasised Germany’s interest in helping Meghalaya develop its renewable energy sector, especially solar and hydroelectric power.

Reiner further recommended improving the state’s logistics, transportation, and cold chain networks to support agricultural exports and boost international trade.

Malaysia and the UAE indicated interest in partnering on organic farming and wellness tourism, while Australia showed willingness to collaborate in vocational training and agri-tech initiatives.

Indonesia, with its focus on cultural exchanges and heritage tourism, suggested creating bilateral tourism circuits that could include Meghalaya’s monoliths, sacred groves, and traditional festivals.

Bhutan, which lacks textile manufacturing facilities, was identified as a potential export destination for Meghalaya’s hand-spun Eri and Muga silk. To support this, global consulting firm EY has been advising local artisans and entrepreneurs on scaling up production using modern techniques while preserving traditional methods.

Meghalaya’s agricultural advancements were also recognized at the Act East Business show. The state has seen success in vertical farming, producing 43 metric tons of sunflower seeds and positioning itself as the third-largest strawberry producer in India. The food processing sector was highlighted as a growth area, with export potential in jam, dehydrated chips, honey, turmeric, and ginger.

However, countries stressed the need for improving packaging standards and ensuring a product shelf life of not less than 18 months to enhance marketability.

In animal husbandry, suggestions centered around improving veterinary services, reducing feed import dependency—which currently accounts for over 50% of supply—and organising markets for better pricing. New training programmes for poultry and livestock entrepreneurs are also being launched to professionalise the sector.

There was also consensus around developing medical tourism in the state. Suggestions included enhancing hospital infrastructure, ensuring availability of multilingual interpreters for foreign patients, and offering holistic health-and-travel packages tailored to meet global standards.

Government representatives, including Som Kamei, Planning Adviser of the North Eastern Council, called for the establishment of a dedicated think tank to attract and facilitate investment in Meghalaya. He also highlighted the role of ASEAN business councils and trade forums in deepening Meghalaya’s economic integration with Southeast Asia and beyond.