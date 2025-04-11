Govt allots Rs 18 crore to spruce up Ward’s Lake

SHILLONG, April 10: The iconic Ward’s Lake is all set for a massive transformation at a cost of Rs 18 crore to attract more visitors. The Lake will be re-transferred to the Tourism department from the Forest and Environment department for the project.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday said Rs 18 crore will be spent to develop facilities like a café and introduction of sound and light shows.

“Once we are in formal possession of the Lake, we will first ensure the timings are change. The Lake will be kept open till 10 pm instead of 5 pm. There will be facilities for leisure and entertainment for visitors to Shillong who complain of no activities during evening hours. It will also help our government employees find time to walk around and do physical exercises,” he added.

Divulging the details of the development project, he said, “A major attraction would be the sound and light show as this will attract visitors. We will have events and shows to upscale the entertainment value of the Lake.”

In addition, there will be facilities for families visiting the Lake and entertainment zones for kids.

When pointed out that the road leading to Ward’s Lake is narrow and clogged with traffic, he said, “We will expand the road as we expect the footfall to more than double. We will have to create facilities for movement of pedestrians and motorists. That is part of the sanctioned amount.”