Friday, April 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt allots Rs 18 crore to spruce up Ward’s Lake

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 10: The iconic Ward’s Lake is all set for a massive transformation at a cost of Rs 18 crore to attract more visitors. The Lake will be re-transferred to the Tourism department from the Forest and Environment department for the project.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday said Rs 18 crore will be spent to develop facilities like a café and introduction of sound and light shows.
“Once we are in formal possession of the Lake, we will first ensure the timings are change. The Lake will be kept open till 10 pm instead of 5 pm. There will be facilities for leisure and entertainment for visitors to Shillong who complain of no activities during evening hours. It will also help our government employees find time to walk around and do physical exercises,” he added.
Divulging the details of the development project, he said, “A major attraction would be the sound and light show as this will attract visitors. We will have events and shows to upscale the entertainment value of the Lake.”
In addition, there will be facilities for families visiting the Lake and entertainment zones for kids.
When pointed out that the road leading to Ward’s Lake is narrow and clogged with traffic, he said, “We will expand the road as we expect the footfall to more than double. We will have to create facilities for movement of pedestrians and motorists. That is part of the sanctioned amount.”

Previous article
Khasi & Garo may become compulsory up to Class IV level
Next article
Facing pressure, NEHU Pro-VC steps down

Related articles

NATIONAL

In this image released by NIA on Thursday, Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is seen with NIA officials upon his arrival...

MEGHALAYA

Germany, Malaysia, Australia among countries keen to tie up with M’laya across key sectors

SHILLONG, April 10: Several countries—including Germany, Malaysia, Australia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Bhutan—have expressed interest in collaborating with...
MEGHALAYA

HYC asks Centre to review nurses’ recruitment process

SHILLONG, April 10: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has called on Union Health Minister JP Nadda to grant...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam fumes over VPP’s criticism of guidebooks

SHILLONG, April 10: Miffed with the VPP’s criticism of the CM IMPACT guidebooks, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge