HYC asks Centre to review nurses’ recruitment process

SHILLONG, April 10: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has called on Union Health Minister JP Nadda to grant approval for NEIGRIHMS to implement the provision of 80:20 female-to-male recruitment ratio as adopted by the central institutes of AIIMS, New Delhi and other institutes under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem stated that NEIGRIHMS had requested approval for 105 posts of nursing officers but did not specify the ratio of female-to-male nurses to be recruited, fearing it would lead to more male nurses being appointed.

Synrem also noted that NEIGRIHMS had written to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on July 9, 2024, seeking approval to implement the provision. However, the Ministry responded that NEIGRIHMS may be advised not to adopt the provision, which affects the administration of NEIGRIHMS and the sentiments of patients seeking medical assistance.

Synrem also urged Governor CH Vijayashankar to impress upon the Government of India through the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi, to instruct central government offices/institutions located in Meghalaya to follow and implement the Office Memorandums so that indigenous youths can benefit from the changes.

KSU seeks Shillong MP’s intervention

The KSU has urged Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon to conduct a review of the recruitment policies and roster register maintained by NEIGRIHMS. The union, led by president Lambokstarwell Marngar, submitted a memorandum highlighting discrepancies in the recruitment process, particularly the hiring of nurses.

The KSU warned that if action was not taken, NEIGRIHMS might face deteriorating conditions and declining standards in the future.

Marngar criticized the recruitment of unqualified male nurses during the 2023 NORCET process, claiming many were “leftover” candidates from other institutions and lacked relevant experience.

He echoed the HYC’s demand for an 80:20 female-to-male recruitment ratio, similar to institutions like AIIMS and JIPMER.

The KSU opposed a new criterion that requires GNM candidates to have two years of work experience in a 50-bed hospital, arguing that this clause excludes many capable local nurses working in smaller PHCs and CHCs.

The KSU also expressed concerns over the adoption of Computer-Based Testing for recruitment exams, citing logistical challenges and outsourcing exams to HLL. The union demanded increased ST representation and criticized the current administration’s decision to forgo independent recruitment processes, stressing that NEIGRIHMS should maintain its autonomy.

The KSU alleged that the institute’s Director and Deputy Director are motivated by anti-tribal biases and working against the interests of the indigenous population. The union sought Syngkon’s intervention in the matter, warning that the decisions of the Director and Deputy Director reflect deeper, malicious intentions that threaten both the institute’s future and the welfare of local communities.