Khasi & Garo may become compulsory up to Class IV level

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 10: The State Education department has circulated a draft proposal to stakeholders soliciting their views on introducing compulsory Khasi and Garo languages up to Class 4 in all schools across the state.
The department invited feedback from educators, parents, students, and community leaders. Comments and suggestions can be submitted via email to [email protected] by May 9, 2025. The department plans to conduct in-depth consultations following the review of submissions.
Under the proposal, Khasi and Jaintia-speaking students would learn basic Garo, while Garo-speaking students would be taught basic Khasi. Students whose mother tongues include Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, or Nepali will be introduced to either Khasi or Garo, based on their school’s location.
The plan marks a significant shift in the state’s language education policy and is being positioned as both a pedagogical and cultural intervention.
This initiative is grounded in the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises multilingual learning in early education as a tool for cognitive development and national integration. Paragraph 4.12 of the NEP notes that children between the ages of 2 and 8 years are especially receptive to multiple languages, a stage that correlates strongly with enhanced problem-solving, memory, and attention control.
According to the proposal, numerous academic studies support this premise. For instance, research by Bialystok (2001) and Kovács & Mehler (2009) reveals that bilingual children consistently outperform their monolingual peers in executive function, cognitive flexibility, and language processing—even as early as infancy.
These findings have guided multilingual policies globally and form the evidence base for Meghalaya’s proposal.
The department’s vision extends beyond pedagogy. The proposal seeks to preserve and revitalise the Khasi and Garo languages, which are integral to the state’s cultural identity, while simultaneously promoting mutual understanding between the two communities.
“Basic knowledge of each other’s language bridges cultural gaps between Khasi and Garo communities,” the proposal states.
It further notes that introducing a sister language fosters a sense of shared identity among young Meghalayans, without compromising the individuality of each group.
The proposed policy includes the following curriculum reforms:
Classes 1–4 (English medium): Students will now learn English, Basic Khasi, and Basic Garo.
Classes 1–4 (Non-English Medium): Students will study in their mother tongue, in addition to English and either Khasi or Garo, depending on the region.
Classes 5–8: The three-language formula remains – mother tongue, English, and Hindi/Khasi/Garo.
Classes 9–10: Additional English will be removed to ensure every student continues to study at least one Indian language through secondary school. Other subjects will be rationalised to manage the academic load.
The proposal states that the state currently faces a shortage of trained language teachers, especially for Khasi and Garo. To address this, the department has proposed the introduction of bilingual textbooks for Basic Khasi and Basic Garo. Given that both languages use the Roman script, a teacher proficient in one language can be trained to deliver lessons in both using specially designed materials.
While some stakeholders may express concerns about the increased workload, the department argues that the long-term cognitive and cultural benefits of multilingualism far outweigh any initial hurdles. In particular, the inter-regional exposure at an early age is expected to foster mutual respect and state-wide cohesion.

