Meghalaya Nuggets

Make-up, hair styling course under RAMP scheme begins

Shillong, April 10: In a bid to empower youths, the highly-anticipated ‘Executive Course on Makeup and Hair Training’ under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme was inaugurated on Thursday at the Youth Hostel in Shillong. Elizabeth Mukhim, a highly regarded trainer with extensive studies from France, Thailand, and Singapore, will share insights into her expertise with the 50 participating students from various districts of Meghalaya. The course, sponsored by the Department of Commerce and Industries, and conducted by the Rajeev Gandhi Computer Training Centre and Nursery Teachers Training Academy (RGCTC & NTTA) in Shillong, promises to provide students with cutting-edge knowledge in makeup, hair cutting, colouring, and dressing. RAMP scheme is a central initiative by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), aimed at scaling up MSMEs across India by enhancing market access, credit opportunities, and addressing implementation challenges. The scheme aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the states, with impact enhancement of existing MSME schemes.

School students display scientific innovation at university event

Shillong, April 10: As many as 31 schoolchildren conglomerated for the Interschool Science Exhibition and brought to the table a wave of innovation and scientific curiosity. Organised by William Carey University on Wednesday, the event witnessed participation from schools across Nongmensong, Tynring, and Mawpat, where students displayed their creativity and understanding of science under the theme ‘Renewable Energy’. From interactive displays to detailed models and presentations, the young minds presented unique solutions and ideas highlighting sustainable energy practices. Whilst a total of 31 students from various schools showcased their projects, the rest of the attendees numbering 150 included fellow students and staff. The top three winners were awarded certificates and prizes for their exceptional projects. St. Claret Higher Secondary School, Nongmensong, bagged the first prize, followed by St. Jerome’s Higher Secondary School, Nongmensong, in second place. The third prize was jointly awarded to Holy Cross Secondary School, Nongmensong, and Tynring Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Tynring.

Campaign against tobacco launched

JOWAI, April 10: World No Tobacco Day 2025 was on Monday launched under the theme ‘Tobacco! Business of Death’, aligned with this year’s campaign focus — ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products’. The campaign aims to mobilise schools and colleges across the state throughout April and May through rallies and signature campaigns. It is pertinent to note that over the past three years, more than 8,000 schools and 5 lakh students nationwide have been actively involved in the annual drive, spreading awareness about the devastating impact of tobacco. Speaking at the launch, Dr. Nabaneeta D. Mawrie, State Nodal Officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme, highlighted Meghalaya’s alarming tobacco usage. “Nearly half of adults aged 15 and above in Meghalaya use tobacco. Each year, we lose almost 8,000 lives to tobacco-related illnesses. This year’s campaign urges educational institutions to take stronger action,” she said. The initiative is an extension of the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) programme, which began in 2021 and expanded to colleges in 2023 in collaboration with the Sambandh Health Foundation. Jennyfer J. Synrem from the Education department recalled the overwhelming response in 2024. “More than 7,000 schools participated last year, gathering over 43 lakh signatures. For WNTD’25, we are calling on schools to once again rise to the occasion. Let us build a tobacco-free Meghalaya together,” Synrem said. At the district level, West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Abhinav Kumar Singh, called for collective behavioural change. “Let us join hands in raising awareness through initiatives like WNTD and work together for a healthier tomorrow by embracing collective behavioural change,” he said.