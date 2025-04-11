Friday, April 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam fumes over VPP’s criticism of guidebooks

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 10: Miffed with the VPP’s criticism of the CM IMPACT guidebooks, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Thursday said anyone, who is not using the books, can burn them or throw them into the Umiam Lake.
The VPP had on Wednesday called for the scrapping of the guidebooks stating that the standard of examinations should not be lowered to such extent that they do not feel like examinations at all.
“I agree with the VPP. If there is anyone who does not want to use them, he or she can simply scrap, burn or throw them into the Umiam Lake. After all, the guidebooks are not mandatory,” Sangma said.
He said there are some people who eat their meals only in five-star hotels but there are many in rural areas who eat just rice and dal.
Slamming the VPP for its “double standard”, Sangma said people earlier questioned the low pass percentage and now, when it has increased, some are not happy with it.
He defended the CM IMPACT guidebooks and said the statements made by the VPP will only demoralise students. “The results are good only because of the hard work of the students,” he said.
Asked about the perception that the government is going for quantity over quality, the minister said the CM IMPACT guidebooks are only from the point of view of the examinations  whereas students are being taught normally in classes.
“We have not compromised on the quality of education. This guidebook is only to guide students on how to write in exams,” he said.
Over 87% students passed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations this year. Accommodating them in higher secondary schools will be a challenge for the government.
Sangma said Shillong will not have much of a problem but it will be a challenge in rural areas. He said the Education Department will meet the Deputy Commissioners of all districts next week to discuss the plans of accommodating the students.
The minister reiterated that the government wants to upgrade all secondary schools to higher secondary schools by increasing the intake capacity and starting morning classes.
He admitted that North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills will have issues as the pass rate in the two districts went up to 80% from 30-35%.

Previous article
Facing pressure, NEHU Pro-VC steps down
Next article
HYC asks Centre to review nurses’ recruitment process

Related articles

NATIONAL

In this image released by NIA on Thursday, Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is seen with NIA officials upon his arrival...

MEGHALAYA

Germany, Malaysia, Australia among countries keen to tie up with M’laya across key sectors

SHILLONG, April 10: Several countries—including Germany, Malaysia, Australia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Bhutan—have expressed interest in collaborating with...
MEGHALAYA

HYC asks Centre to review nurses’ recruitment process

SHILLONG, April 10: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has called on Union Health Minister JP Nadda to grant...
MEGHALAYA

Facing pressure, NEHU Pro-VC steps down

SHILLONG, April 10: Prof Sherwin May Sungoh on Thursday tendered her resignation from the post of Pro Vice-Chancellor...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge