Rakkam fumes over VPP’s criticism of guidebooks

SHILLONG, April 10: Miffed with the VPP’s criticism of the CM IMPACT guidebooks, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Thursday said anyone, who is not using the books, can burn them or throw them into the Umiam Lake.

The VPP had on Wednesday called for the scrapping of the guidebooks stating that the standard of examinations should not be lowered to such extent that they do not feel like examinations at all.

“I agree with the VPP. If there is anyone who does not want to use them, he or she can simply scrap, burn or throw them into the Umiam Lake. After all, the guidebooks are not mandatory,” Sangma said.

He said there are some people who eat their meals only in five-star hotels but there are many in rural areas who eat just rice and dal.

Slamming the VPP for its “double standard”, Sangma said people earlier questioned the low pass percentage and now, when it has increased, some are not happy with it.

He defended the CM IMPACT guidebooks and said the statements made by the VPP will only demoralise students. “The results are good only because of the hard work of the students,” he said.

Asked about the perception that the government is going for quantity over quality, the minister said the CM IMPACT guidebooks are only from the point of view of the examinations whereas students are being taught normally in classes.

“We have not compromised on the quality of education. This guidebook is only to guide students on how to write in exams,” he said.

Over 87% students passed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations this year. Accommodating them in higher secondary schools will be a challenge for the government.

Sangma said Shillong will not have much of a problem but it will be a challenge in rural areas. He said the Education Department will meet the Deputy Commissioners of all districts next week to discuss the plans of accommodating the students.

The minister reiterated that the government wants to upgrade all secondary schools to higher secondary schools by increasing the intake capacity and starting morning classes.

He admitted that North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills will have issues as the pass rate in the two districts went up to 80% from 30-35%.