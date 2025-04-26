Hugh Grant calls for ban on laptops, tablets in school

Hollywood star Hugh Grant has blasted “pathetic” schools and called for a ban on laptops and tablets in the classroom. According to The Telegraph newspaper, the actor called for a ban on laptops and tablets in the classroom. The father-of-five joined the campaign group Close Screens, Open Minds at an event at a school in west London, where he aired his frustrations alongside social psychologist Dr Jonathan Haidt and actress Sophie Winkleman, reports femalefirst.co.uk. According to The Telegraph newspaper, Grant described himself as “another angry parent fighting the eternal, exhausting and depressive battle with children who only want to be on a screen”. He went on: “The final straw was when the school started saying, with some smugness, we give every child a Chromebook, and they do a lot of lessons on their Chromebook, and they do all their homework on their Chromebook, and you just thought that is the last thing they need, and the last thing we need.” (IANS)