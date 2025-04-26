Ibrahim Khan confesses he’s trying to look like Johnny Depp

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, has revealed that he is trying to look like Hollywood icon Johnny Depp.

In his latest social media post, the star kid seemingly admitted that Johnny Depp’s unique personality and style have inspired him, revealing that he’s trying to channel the iconic actor’s distinctive look.

On Friday, Ibrahim took to his Instagram stories and shared two photos-one of Johnny Depp holding a glass and another of himself attempting to mimic the actor’s look. (IANS)