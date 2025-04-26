Saturday, April 26, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kull dives into dark intricacies of fractured royal lineage

By: U'IATTIMGIPAONI

Before JioHostar’s forthcoming web series, Kull streams on May 2, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the show. Set against the eerie grandeur of royal Bilkaner, Kull revolves around the murder of family patriarch, Chandrapratap. Nimrat Kaur, who plays Indrani Raisinggh said, “Indrani is a storm behind still waters, layered, loyal, and quietly powerful. Kull gave me the rare chance to embody a woman whose strength speaks in silences and whose loyalty burns fiercely. It’s a story that doesn’t flinch, and I’m proud to be part of something so unapologetically bold. Kull is bold, cinematic storytelling at its finest, and streaming on JioHotstar gives it the platform it deserves.” (IANS)

