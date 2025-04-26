Saturday, April 26, 2025
Pedro Pascal blasts JK Rowling, backs Harry Potter boycott

By: Agencies

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal has launched a scathing attack on the author J.K. Rowling. The actor didn’t hold back on thoughts about J.K. Rowling’s support of an anti-transgender ruling in the U.K.
The Last of Us star, whose sister Lux Pascal, came out as transgender in 2021, recently shared a comment under an Instagram video criticising Rowling, who celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court’s April 16 ruling, reports People magazine.
The ruling stated that transgender women should not be recognised as women under Britain’s Equality Act.
In the Instagram video, activist Tariq Ra’ouf explains Rowling’s role in the ruling, she financially backed the campaign group For Women Scotland, which brought the legal challenges to court, and called for a boycott of “Harry Potter-related” projects and experiences.
Ra’ouf also called out Rowling’s recent post celebrating the ruling with a cigar and drink in hand on X, “I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights”.
In response, Pascal wrote under the video, “Awful disgusting …. is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior”. As per People, the actor, who has long been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and has publicly supported his sister Lux’s transition, doubled down on his support for the group by attending the U.K. premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts in London Tuesday, April 22 while wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the message “PROTECT THE DOLLS”.
The T-shirt is a part of a larger campaign by American designer Conner Ives. Ives, designed the piece to (IANS)

Previous article
Anurag Kashyap gets May 7 court summon for remarks on Brahmins
Next article
Ibrahim Khan confesses he’s trying to look like Johnny Depp

