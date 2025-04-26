Saturday, April 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Ahmadi man killed in Pak
Lahore, April 25: A young man from the Ahmadi community was shot dead while another critically injured because of their faith in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Friday. Muhammad Asif and Asnan Ahmad, who are in their 20s, were on Thursday night going home on a bike when some unidentified men opened fire on them in Kasur, some 50 kilometres from Lahore, a police official said. Asif died on the spot, while Ahmad was moved to the hospital, where his condition is critical, the official said. (PTI)

1 killed as driver loses control during parade in Italy
Rome, April 25: A man was killed and two women injured when a driver lost control of his car in Italy’s central town of Lanciano on Friday during celebrations for Italy’s 80th Liberation Day, local media and rescuers said. The driver, an 80-year-old man, reportedly fell ill before hitting the crowd, firefighters said. An investigation was underway. An 81-year-old man died immediately after being hit by the car, while two women were injured and transferred to the hospital, local media reported. (AP)

Sri Lankan natls abducted for ransom in B’desh, rescued
Dhaka, April 25: Three Sri Lankan nationals, including a woman who was abducted for ransom in Bangladesh, were rescued by the police. According to local media reports, the trio had travelled to Bangladesh at the invitation of a friend they had met on social media. The police have detained three local people, including the person who sent them the invitation, in connection with the abduction, confirmed Bangladeshi Deputy Inspector General of Police (Khulna range) on Thursday. (PTI)

India hands over Sickle Cell, Thalassemia vaccines to Nepal
Kathmandu, April 25: India handed over Sickle Cell and Thalassemia vaccines to Nepal in response to the Nepal government’s request, a statement said on Friday. Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the first consignment of vaccines for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia to Minister of Health and Population Pradip Paudel, the statement said. “The Government of India is providing medicines and vaccines worth USD 2 million for the management of patients with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease in response to a request from the Nepali government,” the statement said. (PTI)

Afghans caught with fake Pak passports in Saudi Arabia
Islamabad, April 25: Pakistan’s Standing Committee on Interior has been informed that over 12,000 Afghan nationals were caught with fake Pakistani passports while travelling to Saudi Arabia in the past five years, raising serious concerns over tens of thousands more such cases of Afghan nationals being able to get fake Pakistani passports and using them to travel to different countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (IANS)

Previous article
Pahalgam attack: More countries express solidarity with India, offer support in fight against terrorism

Related articles

SPORTS

India names 59-member team for Asian Athletics C’ships in Korea; Neeraj to skip

NEW DELHI, April 25: India on Friday named a 59-member team for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship in...
SPORTS

Swiatek avoids another upset against Eala at Madrid Open

MADRID, April 25: This time, Iga Swiatek had the answers against teenage sensation Alexandra Eala. After a quarterfinal loss...
SPORTS

Barcelona, Real meet in Copa del Rey final with more than trophy on line

BARCELONA, April 25: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday with more...
SPORTS

Bologna advance to face AC Milan in Cup final

ROME, April 25: Bologna advanced past Empoli to reach its first Italian Cup final in more than half...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India names 59-member team for Asian Athletics C’ships in Korea; Neeraj to skip

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, April 25: India on Friday named a...

Swiatek avoids another upset against Eala at Madrid Open

SPORTS 0
MADRID, April 25: This time, Iga Swiatek had the...

Barcelona, Real meet in Copa del Rey final with more than trophy on line

SPORTS 0
BARCELONA, April 25: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in...
Load more

Popular news

India names 59-member team for Asian Athletics C’ships in Korea; Neeraj to skip

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, April 25: India on Friday named a...

Swiatek avoids another upset against Eala at Madrid Open

SPORTS 0
MADRID, April 25: This time, Iga Swiatek had the...

Barcelona, Real meet in Copa del Rey final with more than trophy on line

SPORTS 0
BARCELONA, April 25: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge