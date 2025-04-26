World Watch

Ahmadi man killed in Pak

Lahore, April 25: A young man from the Ahmadi community was shot dead while another critically injured because of their faith in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Friday. Muhammad Asif and Asnan Ahmad, who are in their 20s, were on Thursday night going home on a bike when some unidentified men opened fire on them in Kasur, some 50 kilometres from Lahore, a police official said. Asif died on the spot, while Ahmad was moved to the hospital, where his condition is critical, the official said. (PTI)

1 killed as driver loses control during parade in Italy

Rome, April 25: A man was killed and two women injured when a driver lost control of his car in Italy’s central town of Lanciano on Friday during celebrations for Italy’s 80th Liberation Day, local media and rescuers said. The driver, an 80-year-old man, reportedly fell ill before hitting the crowd, firefighters said. An investigation was underway. An 81-year-old man died immediately after being hit by the car, while two women were injured and transferred to the hospital, local media reported. (AP)

Sri Lankan natls abducted for ransom in B’desh, rescued

Dhaka, April 25: Three Sri Lankan nationals, including a woman who was abducted for ransom in Bangladesh, were rescued by the police. According to local media reports, the trio had travelled to Bangladesh at the invitation of a friend they had met on social media. The police have detained three local people, including the person who sent them the invitation, in connection with the abduction, confirmed Bangladeshi Deputy Inspector General of Police (Khulna range) on Thursday. (PTI)

India hands over Sickle Cell, Thalassemia vaccines to Nepal

Kathmandu, April 25: India handed over Sickle Cell and Thalassemia vaccines to Nepal in response to the Nepal government’s request, a statement said on Friday. Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the first consignment of vaccines for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia to Minister of Health and Population Pradip Paudel, the statement said. “The Government of India is providing medicines and vaccines worth USD 2 million for the management of patients with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease in response to a request from the Nepali government,” the statement said. (PTI)

Afghans caught with fake Pak passports in Saudi Arabia

Islamabad, April 25: Pakistan’s Standing Committee on Interior has been informed that over 12,000 Afghan nationals were caught with fake Pakistani passports while travelling to Saudi Arabia in the past five years, raising serious concerns over tens of thousands more such cases of Afghan nationals being able to get fake Pakistani passports and using them to travel to different countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (IANS)