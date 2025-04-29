Tuesday, April 29, 2025
SPORTS

Confident India look to keep winning run intact

By: Agencies

COLOMBO, April 28: Their campaign off to a dominant start, a confident India will look to maintain momentum when they face South Africa in their second match of the women’s tri-series here on Tuesday.
The Indian team extended its winning streak in ODIs to seven matches with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over hosts Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on Sunday.
The ‘Women in Blue’ excelled across all three departments.
The bowlers, led by the spinners Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani, restricted Sri Lanka to a sub-par total, while the top three — Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol — played fluent innings with the bat.
Their fielding was razor-sharp as well, and they will be confident of producing a similar performance against a South African side they haven’t lost to in this format since March 2022.
India had beaten South Africa 3-0 the last time the two teams met in a 50-over series.
The Indian players have also enjoyed recent game time in the Women’s Premier League, adding to the squad’s match readiness.
Spinners are once again expected to play a crucial role.
However, the Indian team will continue to closely monitor the performance of its pacers in the absence of key players as it looks to identify a core group ahead of the 50-over World Cup, to be held at home later this year.
Meanwhile, South Africa, who open their campaign on Tuesday, are trying to find their rhythm under new coach Mandla Mashimbyi, who was appointed last year.
The 44-year-old, however, has no prior coaching experience in women’s cricket.
South Africa will be without senior all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who has been rested for the series, but they will lean on the in-form Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon.
Masabata Klaas, along with allrounders Annerie Dercksen and de Klerk, will shoulder the pace duties. (PTI)
SQUADS
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Shuchi Upadhyay.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu.
Match starts at 10AM IST

14-year-old Vaibhav smashes historic ton to keep RR alive
Play suspended at Madrid Open over major power outage

