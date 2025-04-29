Tuesday, April 29, 2025
SPORTS

Play suspended at Madrid Open over major power outage

By: Agencies

MADRID, April 28: Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended Monday due to a major power outage reported in Spain and Portugal.The ATP Tour said that two singles matches and one doubles match were underway when power went out at 12:34 p.m. local time (1034 GMT).“The cut is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium,” the ATP added.Grigor Dimitrov was leading Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 inside the main stadium when play was stopped.
There were also women’s matches scheduled.
ZVEREV GETS A WARNING
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev got a warning from the umpire for taking a photo of a ball mark during the clay-court Madrid Open after complaining about electronic line-calling.The German player told umpire Mohamed Lahyani there was a “malfunction” with the system after a backhand from local favorite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was called in while Zverev thought it had gone wide during their third-round match on Sunday.Zverev then took a phone from his bag and took a photo of the mark, for which he received the warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.
After winning 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), Zverev posted the picture in an Instagram story with the caption, “Just gonna leave this one here. This was called in. Interesting call,” flanked by two thinking emojis. (AP)

Confident India look to keep winning run intact
India face uphill task against Indonesia in battle for survival

