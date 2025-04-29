Play suspended at Madrid Open over major power outage

MADRID, April 28: Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended Monday due to a major power outage reported in Spain and Portugal.The ATP Tour said that two singles matches and one doubles match were underway when power went out at 12:34 p.m. local time (1034 GMT).“The cut is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium,” the ATP added.Grigor Dimitrov was leading Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 inside the main stadium when play was stopped.
There were also women’s matches scheduled.
ZVEREV GETS A WARNING
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev got a warning from the umpire for taking a photo of a ball mark during the clay-court Madrid Open after complaining about electronic line-calling.The German player told umpire Mohamed Lahyani there was a “malfunction” with the system after a backhand from local favorite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was called in while Zverev thought it had gone wide during their third-round match on Sunday.Zverev then took a phone from his bag and took a photo of the mark, for which he received the warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.
After winning 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), Zverev posted the picture in an Instagram story with the caption, “Just gonna leave this one here. This was called in. Interesting call,” flanked by two thinking emojis. (AP)
