Tuesday, April 29, 2025
SPORTS

Snooker: Aditya fights back to defeat Gohil 4-2

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

MUMBAI, April 28: Aditya Shandilya came from behind to record a 4-2 win over Rushabh Gohil in the first round of NSCI Baulkline All-India snooker tournament here on Monday.
Down by two frames, Aditya, who is the son of former world billiards champion Ashok Shandilya, staged a comeback with a couple of tidy breaks to win the next four on the trot.
Arivind Goud clinched a hard-fought 4-3 win against Jay Tollawala in a match of fluctuating fortunes.
Goud produced match-winning effort of 61 in the deciding frame to seal his win.
Hritik Jain cruised to 4-0 win against Chintan Patel in another match. (PTI)
RESULTS
Hitesh Maloo beat Kersi Aga 4-2 (74-38, 2-72, 44-57, 69-19, 67-49, 71-31);Arvind Goud beat Jay Tollawala 4-3 (20-66, 52-60, 65-52, 55-43, 9-67, 71-16, 76(61)-33);
Hritik Jain beat Chintan Patel 4-0 (71(51)-40, 76-39, 73-28, 77-5);
Aditya Shandilaya beat Rushabh Gohil 4-2 (21-56, 31-43, 62-18, 72-71, 83-0, 65-10).

Previous article
India face uphill task against Indonesia in battle for survival

Related articles

SPORTS

India face uphill task against Indonesia in battle for survival

Sudirman Cup Final XIAMEN, (China) April 28: Faced with a herculean task to trump a formidable Indonesia and stay...
SALANTINI JANERA

Tura-o mikka balwa ta·rakanga, garirangko bol be·dapa

TURA: Sombar pringo, Tura aro samba jolrango mikka balwa ta·rakangaha aro bang·a biaprangon bol wa·arangni be·anirangko nikna man·aha. Mikkarang,...
SPORTS

Play suspended at Madrid Open over major power outage

MADRID, April 28: Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended Monday due to a major power...
SPORTS

Confident India look to keep winning run intact

COLOMBO, April 28: Their campaign off to a dominant start, a confident India will look to maintain momentum...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India face uphill task against Indonesia in battle for survival

SPORTS 0
Sudirman Cup Final XIAMEN, (China) April 28: Faced with a...

Tura-o mikka balwa ta·rakanga, garirangko bol be·dapa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Sombar pringo, Tura aro samba jolrango mikka balwa...

Play suspended at Madrid Open over major power outage

SPORTS 0
MADRID, April 28: Play at the Madrid Open tennis...
Load more

Popular news

India face uphill task against Indonesia in battle for survival

SPORTS 0
Sudirman Cup Final XIAMEN, (China) April 28: Faced with a...

Tura-o mikka balwa ta·rakanga, garirangko bol be·dapa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Sombar pringo, Tura aro samba jolrango mikka balwa...

Play suspended at Madrid Open over major power outage

SPORTS 0
MADRID, April 28: Play at the Madrid Open tennis...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge