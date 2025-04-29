Snooker: Aditya fights back to defeat Gohil 4-2

MUMBAI, April 28: Aditya Shandilya came from behind to record a 4-2 win over Rushabh Gohil in the first round of NSCI Baulkline All-India snooker tournament here on Monday.

Down by two frames, Aditya, who is the son of former world billiards champion Ashok Shandilya, staged a comeback with a couple of tidy breaks to win the next four on the trot.

Arivind Goud clinched a hard-fought 4-3 win against Jay Tollawala in a match of fluctuating fortunes.

Goud produced match-winning effort of 61 in the deciding frame to seal his win.

Hritik Jain cruised to 4-0 win against Chintan Patel in another match. (PTI)

RESULTS

Hitesh Maloo beat Kersi Aga 4-2 (74-38, 2-72, 44-57, 69-19, 67-49, 71-31);Arvind Goud beat Jay Tollawala 4-3 (20-66, 52-60, 65-52, 55-43, 9-67, 71-16, 76(61)-33);

Hritik Jain beat Chintan Patel 4-0 (71(51)-40, 76-39, 73-28, 77-5);

Aditya Shandilaya beat Rushabh Gohil 4-2 (21-56, 31-43, 62-18, 72-71, 83-0, 65-10).