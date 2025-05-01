Thursday, May 1, 2025
Alia’s lifestyle brand Ed-a-Mamma opens first store in Bengaluru

Ed-a-Mamma, the homegrown sustainable clothing and lifestyle brand for children and mothers, founded by actress Alia Bhatt, has opened its first standalone store in Bengaluru.
Located at the newly launched Mall of Asia, this new address marks the brand’s fourth physical store in India, and the first in the South, as the brand scales in partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL). (ANI)

