Barbra teams up with Bob Dylan, Hozier, others for new duets album

Singer Barbra Streisand will join forces with the legendary singer Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Hozier, Ariana Grande and others for a collection of duets, reported Variety.

The record is titled The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, and is a sequel to her 2014 album Partners.

As per the outlet, the music record will be released on June 27.

One of the 11 tracks, One Heart, One Voice, is not a duet but rather finds Streisand forming a trio with two of the biggest voices in music, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, reported Variety.

Other singers who have boarded the ship with Barbra Streisand include Sting, James Taylor, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw and Seal.

The first single, a collaboration with Hozier on the classic The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, has just been released to DSPs.

In a statement by Hozier as quoted by Variety, the singer was all praise for Barbra as he collaborates with her for the song.

“Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision.

To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise.” said Hozier as quoted by Variety.

The Take me to Church singer believes that his song with Barbra The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face will be a tribute to Roberta Flack’s incredible legacy.

Dylan has rarely recorded duets over the decades, so fans will be eager for the collaboration between him and Barbra. (ANI)