Thursday, May 1, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Barbra teams up with Bob Dylan, Hozier, others for new duets album

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Singer Barbra Streisand will join forces with the legendary singer Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Hozier, Ariana Grande and others for a collection of duets, reported Variety.
The record is titled The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, and is a sequel to her 2014 album Partners.
As per the outlet, the music record will be released on June 27.
One of the 11 tracks, One Heart, One Voice, is not a duet but rather finds Streisand forming a trio with two of the biggest voices in music, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, reported Variety.
Other singers who have boarded the ship with Barbra Streisand include Sting, James Taylor, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw and Seal.
The first single, a collaboration with Hozier on the classic The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, has just been released to DSPs.
In a statement by Hozier as quoted by Variety, the singer was all praise for Barbra as he collaborates with her for the song.
“Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision.
To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise.” said Hozier as quoted by Variety.
The Take me to Church singer believes that his song with Barbra The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face will be a tribute to Roberta Flack’s incredible legacy.
Dylan has rarely recorded duets over the decades, so fans will be eager for the collaboration between him and Barbra. (ANI)

Previous article
Kareena stuns in Mizo-inspired outfit at Bvlgari event
Next article
Bhansali: Heeramandi ‘was a dream’ as the film completes 1 year

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its adjoining villages in West Garo Hills have raised serious...
MEGHALAYA

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in Ri-Bhoi turned out in large numbers on Wednesday to...
MEGHALAYA

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has been awarded the ISO 21001:2018 certification, by the Bureau...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

India tops Asian U-15 Boxing medal tally with 11 golds AMMAN, April 30: Putting up a dominant show, India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its...

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in...

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has...
Load more

Popular news

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its...

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in...

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge