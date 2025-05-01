Thursday, May 1, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Bhansali: Heeramandi ‘was a dream’ as the film completes 1 year

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

A year ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made its grand debut on Netflix. Marking the first release anniversary, Bhansali reflected on the series’ impact. ”Heeramandi was more than just a show; it was a dream. I wanted to tell the stories of these incredible women who lived, loved, and stood tall during one of the most defining moments of our freedom struggle,” the maker said. “Every detail, every scene, was a tribute to them and to the artists, designers, musicians, and actors who poured their hearts into this world. A year later, the love it continues to receive… it humbles me.” he concluded saying. Bhansali spent years dreaming up the intricate world of Heeramandi, one he calls “a labour of love of so many beautiful, talented people.” Richa Chadha who played Lajjo, also penned a gratitude note. (IANS)

Previous article
Barbra teams up with Bob Dylan, Hozier, others for new duets album
Next article
Nicole Kidman to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Fest

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its adjoining villages in West Garo Hills have raised serious...
MEGHALAYA

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in Ri-Bhoi turned out in large numbers on Wednesday to...
MEGHALAYA

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has been awarded the ISO 21001:2018 certification, by the Bureau...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

India tops Asian U-15 Boxing medal tally with 11 golds AMMAN, April 30: Putting up a dominant show, India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its...

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in...

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has...
Load more

Popular news

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its...

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in...

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge