Bhansali: Heeramandi ‘was a dream’ as the film completes 1 year

A year ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made its grand debut on Netflix. Marking the first release anniversary, Bhansali reflected on the series’ impact. ”Heeramandi was more than just a show; it was a dream. I wanted to tell the stories of these incredible women who lived, loved, and stood tall during one of the most defining moments of our freedom struggle,” the maker said. “Every detail, every scene, was a tribute to them and to the artists, designers, musicians, and actors who poured their hearts into this world. A year later, the love it continues to receive… it humbles me.” he concluded saying. Bhansali spent years dreaming up the intricate world of Heeramandi, one he calls “a labour of love of so many beautiful, talented people.” Richa Chadha who played Lajjo, also penned a gratitude note. (IANS)