Thursday, May 1, 2025
SPORTS

Mehidy Hasan powers Bangladesh to innings & 106 runs win

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

CHOTTOGRAM, April 30: Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered a sensational all-round performance to lead Bangladesh to a commanding innings-and-106-run victory over Zimbabwe on the third day of the Chattogram Test. After scoring a defiant century (104) with the bat, Mehidy returned to torment Zimbabwe with the ball, picking up five wickets to seal the match with two days to spare.
Resuming on the second day’s close at 291 for 7, Bangladesh added 153 more runs in the morning session before being bowled out for 444. Mehidy turned out to be the hero of the innings with a superb 104, his second Test century.The innings proved more than enough to press Zimbabwe out of the contest.
Zimbabwe’s second innings unravelled swiftly after tea. Taijul Islam drew first blood, getting Brian Bennett (6) caught at second slip. He followed it up with the wicket of Nick Welch for a duck—trapped leg-before, a decision confirmed on review. Nayeem Hasan then removed Sean Williams, who was caught again at second slip for 7.
While Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto dropped a simple chance off Craig Ervine, Mehidy took charge from the other end. He bowled Ervine for 25 as the Zimbabwe captain tried to take him on and misjudged the spin. Mehidy then trapped Wessly Madhevere lbw for a duck and dismissed wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga in quick succession.
Masakadza’s attempt to counterattack ended with a mistimed shot to mid-off, handing Mehidy his fourth scalp. The only Zimbabwean batter to offer resistance was Sam Curran, who stood tall with a gritty 46 off 103 balls. But even he couldn’t escape Mehidy’s magic, nicking behind to become the fifth victim.
Taijul returned to remove Richard Ngarava for five before Mominul Haque’s direct hit ended Vincent Masekesa’s stay, sealing Zimbabwe’s collapse for just 111 in the second innings.\Masekesa, however, provided a lone bright spark for the visitors, picking up five wickets on debut—a rare achievement for a Zimbabwean bowler in Test cricket.This dominant performance brought a much-needed boost to Bangladesh, who had lost their previous Test matches against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, and had also suffered defeat in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet. With this victory, they levelled the two-match series 1-1.Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s all-round show—104 runs and match figures of seven wickets—was undoubtedly the defining performance of the Test and perhaps one of the finest in his career. (IANS)

Previous article
Gurindervir, Kujur, Manikanta, Amlan set new 4x100m relay national record
Next article
Nongkseh sign 12 new players during SSA Inter-Club transfer

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its adjoining villages in West Garo Hills have raised serious...
MEGHALAYA

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in Ri-Bhoi turned out in large numbers on Wednesday to...
MEGHALAYA

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has been awarded the ISO 21001:2018 certification, by the Bureau...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

India tops Asian U-15 Boxing medal tally with 11 golds AMMAN, April 30: Putting up a dominant show, India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its...

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in...

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has...
Load more

Popular news

WGH villages rue poor mobile network services

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, April 30: The residents of Gomaijhora and its...

Mass anti-rabies vax in Ri-Bhoi attracts many

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, April 30: Residents of Jorbil Killing area in...

MLCU becomes first varsity in state to get ISO certification

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 30: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge