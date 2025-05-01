Nicole Kidman to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Fest

The Cannes Film Festival and Kering have announced that Nicole Kidman will be the 10th recipient of the Women in Motion Award. This prestigious honour recognises female artists who advance the place of women in cinema and society. The award ceremony will take place on May 18 during a glamorous gala at the festival, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. Kidman’s commitment to working with female directors has been cited as a reason for her selection. In 2017, she pledged to work with a female director every 18 months, but has since exceeded that goal, collaborating with nearly 20 female directors. This commitment to promoting female representation in cinema has made her a powerful example of what Women in Motion has been advocating for over the past decade, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)