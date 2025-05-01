Thursday, May 1, 2025
SPORTS

Nongkseh sign 12 new players during SSA Inter-Club transfer

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 30: Nongkseh Sports Social and Cultural Club successful signed 12 new players during the Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Inter-Club Transfer, the club informed on Wednesday.
The transfer window, held from April 21 to 30, saw the club secure promising young talents and seasoned players, many of whom have featured in the top-tier Shillong Premier League (SPL) and the I-League.
Among the headline signings are key players from SPL runners-up Mawlai SC – including striker Khrawkupar Jana, who netted 9 goals in last season’s SPL and 12 in the Meghalaya State League 2024; midfielder Baiaikara Swer, who scored 7 goals last season, and defenders Fullmoon Mukhim, Wanboklang Lyngkhoi, and Banskhemlang Mawlong, adding depth and stability to the club defensive back line.
The club has also brought in young midfielder Vickey Sharma from Langsning FC and Amand Biswa from Sawmer SC.
Nongkseh also secured midfielder Mickey Tynsong from Pohkseh SC, and Meban Wahlang, a player with valuable experience from the I-League Second Division qualifiers, from Ryntih FC.
Nongkseh further strengthened its goalkeeping department by signing Guidle Syiemlieh from SPL champions Shillong Lajong FC.
Perhaps the most exciting addition to Nongkseh is that of I-League and former Shillong Lajong captain, Hardy Cliff Nongbri. Nongbri shared that he was thrilled by the new challenge and is fully committed to helping the team secure promotion to the Shillong Premier League.
Nongkseh has also roped in attacker Kitboklang Pale from Lawsohtun SC.
However, the club continues to rely on the leadership and firepower of forward Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, who contributed over 12 goals and assists last season. He will be joined by seven other retained players from last season, forming a strong and familiar core.
After narrowly missing out on promotion last year, the club is optimistic that this new, reinforced squad will make a strong statement in the First Division 2025 season.
Richard Nongneng, a well-known name in Meghalaya football, has been appointed as the new head coach of Nongkseh. Nongneng has previously served as the head coach of the Meghalaya Police team and is currently coaching the A.G. Meghalaya office team.
Additionally, Nongkseh is preparing to bring in three more signings – Chanmitre Thma, Shano Tariang and Pynbhalang Suting – through the Centralised Registration System (CRS), as they are currently playing for clubs in Kolkata and Nagaland. The CRS transfer window is expected to open at the beginning of June.

