Schwarzenegger to receive legacy award at South East European Film Festival

The South East European Film Festival (SEEfest) in Los Angeles will honour Arnold Schwarzenegger with the Legacy Award on the opening night of its 20th edition.

Schwarzenegger, a renowned actor, clean energy advocate, and former governor of California, will be recognised for his contributions to the film industry and his commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener future,

“Mr Schwarzenegger has approached the challenge of building not just a better but also a kinder future with hope for the new generation with his customary determination,” as quoted by Deadline. (ANI)