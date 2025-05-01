Sports Snippets

India tops Asian U-15 Boxing medal tally with 11 golds

AMMAN, April 30: Putting up a dominant show, India topped the U-15 category by claiming a rich haul of 25 medals, including 10 gold, by women pugilists at the U-15 and U-17 Asian Boxing Championships here.The women boxers secured 10 golds and four bronze medals across the 15 weight appearances, winning every title bout they contested in the finals on Tuesday.The U-15 bouts started with Komal (30-33 kg) narrowly edging Kazakhstan’s Aiaru Onggarbek with a 3:2 split decision.Khushi Ahlawat (35 kg) then beat her opponent 4:1, while Tamanna (37 kg) sealed her gold with a second-round RSC.Svi (40 kg), Milky Meinam (43 kg), Princi (52 kg), Navya (58 kg), Sunaina (61 kg), Trushana Mohite (67 kg), and Vanshika (70+ kg) all won their respective bouts unanimously, capping a clean sweep in the finals for the girls’ U-15 squad.Four Indian boys contested the finals. Apart from one gold for Sanskar Vinod (35 kg), three finished with silver medals, adding to the seven bronzes.India were already assured of 43 medals ahead of the finals, including 25 in the U-15 category and 18 in the U-17 category – the finals of which will be contested on Wednesday. (PTI)

Bangladesh to play 5 T20 matches in Pak next month

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 : Pakistan will host Bangladesh for five T20 matches next month with Faisalabad set to stage its first international match after a 17-year hiatus, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.The first two games of the series will be played at Faisalabad on May 25 and 27 with Lahore hosting the remaining three games between May 31-June 3. Bangladesh was the last team to play an ODI at Faisalabad in 2008.Bangladesh was due to play three T20s and three ODIs in Pakistan. However, both cricket boards agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20s as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026. (PTI)

Pai, Tathya S record compelling wins in NSCI Snooker

MUMBAI, April 30: Rohan Pai crushed Shubham Randhe 4-0 while Tathya S recorded a win over Mohasin by a similar margin in the NSCI Baulkline Open Snooker tournament here on Wednesday.Rohan had a break of 55 in the third frame to win 54-20, 66-15, 78-30, 54-41, while Tathya recorded his victory with the scoreline of 57-49, 50-41,62-45, 82-19.In other matches, Sai S got the better of Ketan C 4-1 (69-49, 67-29, 53-61, 72-33, 52-23) and Taaha K scored an identical 4-1 verdict over Alam S with a score of 52-42, 47-14, 55-57, 57-15, 66-38.Devendra Joshi defeated Hitesh M 4-2 (15-66, 64-38, 61-32, 12-56, 74-28, 81-6). (PTI)

Krishnav Chopraa wins Big West amateur title

LA QUINTA, (USA) April 30: Indian amateur Krishnav Chopraa produced two bogey free rounds of 63-66 followed by a 71 to emerge winner at the Big West Championship at La Quinta Country Club.He totalled 16-under 200 for three days. Chopraa’s total tied with the lowest ever in the championship since 2006.Chopraa, son of former India cricketer, Nikhil Chopra, has been a member of the Indian amateur team, played for Long Beach State and helped them win the team title for the third time.Chopraa finished ahead of defending individual medallist Tegan Andrews. (PTI)

Advani, Razmi continue winning run in CCI Billiards

MUMBAI, April 30: Pankaj Advani and Shayan Razmi continued their winning run with victories over Ashok Shandilya and Martin Goodwill respectively in their group stage matches of CCI Billiards Classic here on Wednesday.Advani constructed breaks of 189 and 109 to record a big 777-387 win over Shandilya, while Razmi pipped Great Britain’s Goodwill 409-403.Goodwill is a former champion in several three-ball cue sports events in Britain and has also been a former pilot in the Royal Air Force.Razmi also went on to defeat Rafath Habib 516-380 and maintained a clean slate.The other winners in the first set of matches on the third day were Nalin Patel, who beat Akshay Gogri 750-278 for his second win. Gogri also lost to Siddharth Parikh 799-230.Later, Dhvaj Haria piled up a massive win of 1222-100 against Amit Sapru, constructing breaks of 260, 253, 190 and 102 in the process. (PTI)