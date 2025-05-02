Friday, May 2, 2025
Karan Tacker wraps up Kalki Koechlin-starrer Bhay in London

By: Agencies

Actor Karan Tacker, who will be seen sharing screen space with actress Kalki Koechlin in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, has wrapped up the London schedule of the supernatural thriller. Karan said: “Absolutely delighted to wrap the schedule of another project. This one is extremely special, having worked on it for the last 1 1/2 years and just shooting the last day in a city that I absolutely love, which is London.” “I couldn’t have asked for more now, I just can’t wait for the audience to watch this and receive this with all the love as much as what we put in”. Bhay is touted to be based on real events, following the life and findings of the late Gaurav Tiwari, India’s most renowned paranormal investigator.
