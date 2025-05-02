Kit recollects humiliating experience with Bella on Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has opened up on his embarrassing experience on the sets of the show when he kept forgetting his lines, and was helped by his co-actor. Before Bella Ramsey led their own HBO adaptation with The Last of Us, they made their television debut on Game of Thrones, playing Lady Lyanna Mormont across the final three seasons of the series, reports Variety. In one of their first acting jobs, an 11-year-old Ramsey shared a scene with series star Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow. The pair recalled their time working together in a new conversation hosted by Interview Magazine, and the “humiliating” moment when Ramsey had to remind Harington of what his line was. nnocent place of being like, ‘Kit’s struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him’. (IANS)