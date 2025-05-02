Tom Hanks celebrates 37 years of union with wife Rita Wilson

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, who was last seen in Here, is celebrating 37 years of his marriage with Rita Wilson. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with his wife. In the picture, the couple can be seen near a water body presumably after their swimming or diving session. The actor wrote in the caption, “37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. Mr.THanks”. Earlier in February, the couple contributed to the relief efforts towards Los Angeles wildfires that ravaged through southern California. The couple donated $1 million to the Los Angeles wildfires relief efforts, reports Female First UK. The couple’s $26 million Pacific Palisades home was reported to have survived the devastating blazes, which started in the upmarket area on January 7, however they were forced to evacuate. (IANS)