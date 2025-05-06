Gaga learned of bomb scare at her Concert through media reports

After two people got arrested pertaining to an alleged bomb scare at singer-songwriter Lady Gaga’s record-breaking concert in Rio de Janeiro, it’s now revealed that the artist was oblivious to what had happened, and only got to know about it through media reports. A man and a teenager were arrested hours before the singer’s free concert at Copacabana Beach on Saturday, May 3, over an alleged plot to target Brazil’s LGBTQ+ community with explosives, reports People magazine. A spokesperson for the singer, said the singer had no idea about the alleged bomb threat at her show until it was reported in the media, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning”, Gaga’s representative said in a statement, per the outlet. “Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. (IANS)