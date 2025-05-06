Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Palak Tiwari, Thakur Singh’s Romeo S3 trailer out now

By: Agencies

Date:

Actors Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh, starrer high-octane action thriller Romeo S3, have unveiled its trailer. The trailer, which dropped on Monday, introduces viewers to a tense world set in the criminal underbelly of Goa. Thakur Anoop Singh plays DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat, a tough and rule-breaking cop determined to bring down a powerful drug cartel. Palak Tiwari stars as an investigative journalist whose search for the truth places her in the middle of the fight. The film is directed by Guddu Dhanoa and backed by Pen Studios and Wild River Pictures. (IANS)

