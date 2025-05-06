Tuesday, May 6, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Simon Pegg says Cruise will ‘risk his life’ for the audiences

Actor Simon Pegg, who has starred as Benji Dunn opposite the actor-producer-stunt-legend Tom Cruise since the third installment of “Mission: Impossible” franchise, says the star “literally will risk his life for the audience”. “I’ve said, ‘You’re absolutely nuts’ many times to him,” the English actor told people.com in the new special Mission: Impossible issue. “But he just cares that much about it.” Starting with 1996’s original adaptation of the 1960s spy series, Cruise has upped the ante in each successive appearance as Ethan Hunt, fast-running agent for the Impossible Mission Force. He is now gearing up for his eighth, and possibly last, installment, The Final Reckoning, in theaters on May 23. (IANS)

 

