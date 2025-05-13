Arsenal come from behind to draw with champions Liverpool

London, May 12: Mikel Merino scored and was then sent off as Arsenal came from two goals down to draw with Premier League champions Liverpool in an entertaining match at Anfield.

There was a celebratory atmosphere as Liverpool – who wrapped up the title two weeks ago – raced ahead with two goals in two minutes.

They scored the first in the 20th minute when Arsenal’s defence switched off following a quick throw-in and Andy Robertson’s cross was headed in by Cody Gakpo.

The Reds doubled their lead a minute later when Dominik Szoboszlai chased on to a forward pass and squared the ball for Luis Diaz to slide into an empty net.

Arsenal looked as though they were heading for a heavy defeat but rallied after the break.

Gabriel Martinelli headed in a cross from Leandro Trossard to give them a lifeline in the 47th minute before Merino followed into the area to score after Alisson tipped a shot from Martin Odegaard on to the crossbar.

Merino was then sent off for a second bookable offence when he lunged into a tackle on the edge of the Arsenal penalty area after losing possession – and the visitors played the final 10 minutes a man down.

It was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first appearance for Liverpool since he announced he would be leaving at the end of the season and he was booed by supporters when he came on as a substitute.

He almost turned those boos to cheers when his free-kick, following the red card for Merino, curled just wide of the post.

There was drama right at the finish as Robertson had a goal ruled out. The defender found the net after goalkeeper David Raya had parried Virgil van Dijk’s header – but there was a foul by Ibrahima Konate on Myles Lewis-Skelly in the build-up.

The result leaves Liverpool 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who remain in control of their own destiny as they look to secure Champions League football next season.

There was a real party atmosphere inside Anfield as supporters continue to celebrate their title win.

Home fans directed chants at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta over his comments suggesting his team were the best side in this season’s Champions League.

And they cheered the guard of honour that the Arsenal players formed for the Liverpool players before the game.

The team responded to the raucous atmosphere, pressing Arsenal all over the pitch, were unlucky to not to be further in front at half-time.

Robertson, who was making his 250th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, took advantage of Arsenal switching off to deliver a quick cross for Gakpo’s opener but the experienced full-back should have won the match when he shot wide late in the game.

Arne Slot’s side are worthy champions – and the Liverpool manager showed he is already looking to next season, as he started Conor Bradley instead of the departing Alexander-Arnold.

Arteta will be pleased with how his side fought to get back into the game but this performance will again raise questions about his side.

It’s been a mixed season for Arsenal and in the first match since they were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals, it looked as though they would be drawn further into the fight for qualification for next season’s competition.

The Gunners have been second for large parts of this season but were in danger of being pulled further into by the chasing pack as Liverpool went two goals ahead.

Arsenal have not won more than three league games in a row this season and that level of consistency will have to improve if they are to achieve their goal of becoming Premier League champions. (Agencies)