Friday, May 16, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

India’s campaign ends as Unnati, Malvika, Aakarshi exit

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

BANGKOK, May 15: India’s dismal run in elite international badminton tournaments continued, as all remaining shuttlers, including world number 10 women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand exited early, ending the country’s campaign at the Thailand Open Super 500 here on Thursday.
Treesa and Gayatri, returned to action following an injury layoff but fell 20-22, 14-21 to Japan’s Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara in the second round.With Lakshya Sen having bowed out in the men’s singles opening round on Wednesday, Treesa and Gayatri were the last elite Indian players in the fray.
The young Indian shuttlers also couldn’t make an impact with Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod, and Aakarshi Kashyap bowing out after straight-game defeats against higher-ranked opponents in the women’s singles second round on Thursday.Seventeen-year-old Unnati, champion at the 2022 Odisha Masters and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters, was no match for world No. 2 and top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong, going down 14-21, 11-21 in just 39 minutes.
World No. 23 Malvika, the 2024 Hylo Open runner-up, also struggled against former world champion and local favourite Ratchanok Intanon, losing 12-21, 16-21.Aakarshi Kashyap was similarly outplayed by Thai southpaw Supanida Katethong, succumbing 9-21, 14-21 in a one-sided match that lasted just 34 minutes.
In men’s singles, Tharun Mannepalli – the only Indian to reach the second round – was no match for second-seeded Dane Anders Antonsen, losing 14-21, 16-21 in 42 minutes.India is yet to make a final appearance in any BWF World Tour event this year, with top singles players including Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and HS Prannoy battling poor form, injuries, and illness. (PTI)

Previous article
Saint-Etienne faces must-win match to avoid relegation
Next article
Haryana fencing teams claim all three gold on final day
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Cassie faces cross-examination

R&B singer Cassie said Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ infidelity was a painful part of their combustible, nearly 11-year relationship,...
SPORTS

Shafali makes comeback into India’s T20I team for England tour

MUMBAI, May 15: Big-hitting opener Shafali Verma has made a comeback into India’s T20I team for the upcoming...
SPORTS

We were never really close friends: Neeraj Chopra on Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

DOHA, May 15: Seeking to set the record straight, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday clarified that...
SPORTS

ICC announces new prize money for WTC winners

DUBAI, May 15: The winners of the 2025 World Test Championship will be richer by USD 3.6 million,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cassie faces cross-examination

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
R&B singer Cassie said Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ infidelity was...

Shafali makes comeback into India’s T20I team for England tour

SPORTS 0
MUMBAI, May 15: Big-hitting opener Shafali Verma has made...

We were never really close friends: Neeraj Chopra on Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

SPORTS 0
DOHA, May 15: Seeking to set the record straight,...
Load more

Popular news

Cassie faces cross-examination

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
R&B singer Cassie said Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ infidelity was...

Shafali makes comeback into India’s T20I team for England tour

SPORTS 0
MUMBAI, May 15: Big-hitting opener Shafali Verma has made...

We were never really close friends: Neeraj Chopra on Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

SPORTS 0
DOHA, May 15: Seeking to set the record straight,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge